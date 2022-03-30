Sylvia Ann Forsmann

Sylvia Ann Forsmann.

Sylvia Ann Forsmann passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Unique Senior Care, Lewiston, Idaho. She was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Van Nuys, Calif., the fourth child of Walter and Katherine (Arnzen) Kinzer. The family moved back to Idaho in 1935 where she graduated from Ferdinand High School, Idaho, in 1947, and then worked as a telephone operator at Ferdinand until her marriage.

Early in 1947, Sylvia attended a wedding dance with a good friend, Clemmie Frei (Stockton), where she met and danced with Cleo Forsmann. Cleo took her home and they were married on Nov. 26, 1947. After founding Forsmann Accounting, Sylvia worked with Cleo for many years during tax season while raising their five children. She also worked alongside him on sale days at the Cottonwood Yard Sales and Lewiston Livestock Market.

They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Aruba, Alaska, through the Panama Canal, and across the United States. Sylvia was a member of Christian Mothers, Bonaventure Guild, and Catholic Daughters. She and her dear friends, Gertrude Kopczynski, Hilda Nuttman and Reggie Kaschmitter, loved spending time playing cards, shopping and going to lunch. Much fun was had with their husbands making firewood.

She is survived by her sons: Ken (Bertie), Tim (Beth), and Nick, all of Cottonwood, Idaho, daughter-in-law, Connie Forsmann, of Keuterville, Idaho, son-in-law, Bill Bloxham; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law: Carol Kinzer, Sharon Kinzer, Carol Forsmann Rocha; brother-in-law, Ned Forsmann.

Preceding her to heaven are her husband, Cleo (2008); son, Dan (2015); daughter, Cindy (2001); her parents; siblings: Cornelius, Urban and Robert Kinzer, Doris Kuther and Yvonne Pagel.

Memorials can be given to the Museum of St. Gertrude’s.

Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. with Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. There will be dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

Many thanks to Amy Knapp and her staff at Unique Senior Care for their care and concern.

