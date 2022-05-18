On May 11, 2022, Tammy Scott Frost lost her battle with cancer at her home in Grangeville, Idaho. Tammy was born May 10, 1969, in Grangeville to Sharon Allen and Chuck Scott. She attended Grangeville elementary, and high school, her junior year where she then moved to Hurricane, Utah and graduated high school. After high school, she attended the University of Utah.
Later, she returned to Cottonwood, Idaho where she met many lifelong friends. July 1, 1995, she married Brad Frost. They had a son, Ryan Bradley, on March 23, 1996. He joined sisters, Brittany Rae and Kia Sherrryse.
Tammy began her career at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office dispatch. Her career as a dispatcher covered many areas from the sheriff’s office in Idaho County, Nez Perce County, and the Moscow PD. She excelled in the wildland fire dispatch for the IDL, BLM, and USFS. Safety was always a number one priority for her people. Tammy eventually ended her career at the Idaho County Courthouse in the driver’s license department.
Tammy never met a stranger and enjoyed every moment with friends and family. Rafting, hunting, and fishing were things she enjoyed. Salmon fishing was her favorite. It didn’t matter if it was outdoors or at her job, she made the best of it. Some of her fondest and most rewarding moments were coaching kids in basketball. She made something as simple as getting a first-time license a fun experience.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Brad; children, Brittany, Kia, and Ryan; and grandchildren, grandmother, and parents.
The family would like to express how amazing the community has been through Tammy’s battle and your kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, May 21 at Hammer Creek Campground from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tammy Frost Memorial Scholarship via Brittany Ebert or Grangeville Flower Shoppe. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
