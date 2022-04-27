Tami Lyn Fehlman, age 62, passed away on April 8, 2022, after battling cancer. Tami was born on March 18, 1960, in Provo, Utah. She grew up on a ranch in Clearwater, Idaho, and has always loved and longed for her Idaho roots. Tami is preceded in death by her father, Bryan Eugene Shira. She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Amber (James Smyth); and six grandchildren: Tabatha, Owen, Julia, Evalyn, Johnny and Daphne – who were the love and light of her life; her mother, Patsy Shira; brothers, Rick, Bill; sister, Shari (Keith Laufenberg); and countless nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many others whose lives she touched.
Tami was an amazing person with a strong will and love for life, family and country. Her faith was unwavering and was her biggest strength. She loved family above all else and made everyone feel like they could be or accomplish anything they desired. She loved animals, nature, and people. She influenced so many for good and she will be missed tremendously – but we know she lives and will still be encouraging us from the other side, telling us we can do this!
A funeral was held on April 16, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with burial following at the Harpster Cemetery, Harpster, Idaho.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.