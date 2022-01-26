Tanya Wroten passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Meridian, Idaho.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1971, in Grangeville, Idaho. After growing up there, she moved to the Boise area to attend college at Boise State University. Upon graduation, with a degree in elementary education, she spent many years teaching preschool-aged children. It was a joy of hers to help young people grow and develop.
She enjoyed watching Boise State, Gonzaga, Notre Dame and Seattle Seahawks games. She also loved spending time on the Oregon coast, going to concerts, being with her friends and family and enjoying her beloved fur-babies. She married Jon Wroten in 2003 and they lived a full life in their almost twenty years together.
She was full of love, was very giving and supportive to all her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who had a chance to meet this wonderful soul.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Wroten; and her parents, Bruce and Judy Wayenberg. Due to covid, we will be having a private family celebration of her life. Please keep your friends and family close, and keep all of us in your thoughts and prayers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.