Terri passed away at the age of 61 after a short illness. Terry was born in 1959 on Sept. 3rd, to John Philip and Helen Jeanne “Todd” Thoman in Jerome, Idaho. She was the third child born to this union. She spent her childhood in Jerome with her family. Terri loved her siblings, Tim, Candi, and Bobbi. They spent a lot of time and many adventures throughout their lives together.
She graduated high school in 1977 in Jerome. Terri married Bob Arbaugh in 1979 and of this union two children were born: Jeannie Marie and Jonathon Caleb. This union ended in 1985. Terri found her true love in 1988 with David Asher. They bought a house and built their lives together. Dave even adopted Terri’s two children. She went on to receive her Associate’s degree in Accounting and Bachelor’s degree in Finance in 1995 at Idaho State University. Terri was a true business woman. She built her own business and advanced in business opportunities at given chances. She worked for a few different banks writing home loans and other executive functions.
Terri and Dave were active members of Ducks Unlimited for many years. She loved to travel. There were many family trips around the globe, whether it be with her children or her sisters, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, and Jamaica. Terri loved to cook and loved to entertain. She loved anything to do with cooking, whether it was a new menu to try, a new cooking show, or a new job involving cooking.
Terri was a lifelong Catholic and always read her daily devotions. She loved her family dearly and especially her grandchildren. She supported them in any endeavors or adventures and always loved to be a part of whatever functions the grandchildren had. Terri was an exceedingly kind, generous, supportive person, always giving and always with a kind heart and ear.
She is survived by her spouse of 33 years, David; daughter, Jeannie (Johnny) Fagundes and their two children Gage and Tatum; son, Jonathon (Samantha) Asher and their three children: Addi, Mika and Talia; siblings: Candi (Randy) Brown, Bobbi (Calvin) Humphries, and Tim Thoman; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Jeanne Thoman.
Terri’s love for life and love for her family is something that will always be loved and cherished and dearly missed by those closest and those blessed to know her. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 4, 2021, at 233 Hwy 93 South #1, Salmon, Idaho at 2 p.m. for anyone who knew and would like to share stories and memories of Terri with her family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.