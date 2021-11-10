Terry Joel Smith, born Sept. 30, 1950, in Odessa, Wash., to William (Bill) and Enza (Tolenen) Smith, died at his home on Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by his wife and son, Nick, after a lengthy illness.
Terry was raised in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1968. He met and married Vicki Cameron and together had four children: Dusty, Ty, Nick and Skeeter, as well as eight grandchildren. They later divorced.
Terry met and married, Linda (Olson), of Stillwater, Minn., on June 20, 1986, in Reno, Nevada. Together they traveled throughout the United States in the fiber optic construction business, enjoying life and all the experiences they both loved so dearly. Terry was well-known in the fiber optic business and left very fond memories to many who worked under him. Several have remarked that he was one of those people you run across and never forget. He will be truly missed.
Before entering the fiber business Terry rodeoed in his earlier days, until an injury brought that to an end.
Terry acquired his pilot license in his late teens/early twenties and flew hunters into his family’s outfitting business in the Selway-Bitteroot area at Moose Creek. He met several wonderful people and notable celebrities while doing this and had the best stories to share.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Enza Smith, as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Dusty (Carolyn) and their three children, Maddie, Tori and Cameron; son, Ty, and daughter, Paige; son, Nick (Brynn) and their children; Luke and Chad; and beautiful daughter, Skeeter (Justin), and their children, McKenna and Clay. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon (David) Iverson and brother, Gary (Terria) Smith; several nieces and nephews; and one uncle, Don Smith, of Odessa.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at the White Bird Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the IOOF Hall in White Bird, Idaho. Food is being provided by his wife, Linda, and her special Rebekah Sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, Idaho.
