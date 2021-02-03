Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Thelma was born Jan. 30, 1917, in Beason, Ill. to William and Leone (Rankin) Steinhour.
At a young age, she and her family moved to Idaho where she spent most of her life. Thelma enjoyed being outdoors. She loved to fish and tend to her garden.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Clifford Earl McCain and George W. Weeks; daughters, Bonnie McCain and Esta Weeks. She is survived by her children: Chuck McCain, Karen (Bob) Braun, Mark (Ann) McCain, Julee (Tom) Kelley and Harvey McCain; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing was held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A graveside service was held at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.