Theresa Marie Aiken was born in Boise, Idaho during a thunderstorm on Sept. 4, 1961, to James ‘Sandy’ and Polly Sanderson. She was the middle of their four daughters, Rhonda, Evelyn and Pam, and probably the most rambunctious of them all. She was an Air Force brat, who lived in many states throughout the U.S., her favorite being Alaska, because she and her sisters had the most freedom to play outside with longer daylight hours.
In 1977, the Sanderson family moved to Grangeville, Idaho and Theresa soon began working at A&W where she met Dan Tackett, whom she later married in 1979. In 1980, she and Dan welcomed their first of four children, Paul, followed by Rochelle, Michael and Katelyn. Dan and Theresa eventually parted ways, and in 2001 she married Bob Aiken who became the love of her life. She and Bob welcomed their first son together, Cody, in 2000 and their second son, Wyatt, was born in 2002.
Theresa was well-known for her compassion, honesty, generosity and ability to feed an army with the most delicious meals. Many know her from her time at Quality Heating & Air, Oscar’s and Brodocks and Advanced Heath Care, where she went into dietary management. There, she advanced through the ranks until she found what had always been a true calling, caring for and nurturing people through food. She was well-known for her no-nonsense approach to life, great sense of humor and love for the great outdoors.
When she was not at work, she could be found on the Oregon coast, in the mountains camping and riding ATVs, traveling abroad or wine tasting with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and experimenting with new recipes from Pinterest but always found a way to make any recipe better than the original.
In 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and won the battle, but unbeknownst to her it came back with a vengeance in April of 2023. She was called back to the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the middle of a thunderstorm, exactly how she was welcomed to this world just 61 short years ago. She was preceded in death by her father, James ‘Sandy’ Sanderson; and her sister, Evelyn Sanderson. She is survived by her husband, Bob Aiken; sons: Paul (Oshawna) Tackett, Michael (Ciarra) Tackett, Cody Aiken, Wyatt (Rylee) Aiken; and daughters: Rochelle (Matt) Stephens and Katelyn Tackett; along with seven grandsons and six granddaughters. She is also survived by her mother, Polly Sanderson; and sisters: Rhonda (Clifton) Beauchamp and Pam Pence.
Theresa never knew a stranger, nor did she realize how many people she has impacted over the years in her small community until her cancer benefit at the beginning of May 2023. The family wants to thank everyone who participated, donated and coordinated that event; as a result, Theresa and her family genuinely felt an outpouring of love and support.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family instead asks for your attendance at her celebration of life, which will be determined in the near future. Words cannot capture how awesome she was, and how much she is missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.