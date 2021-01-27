We regret to share the news of the passing of Theresa Y. White, formerly of Riggins, Idaho.
Mother, wife, explorer, world traveler, expert at living, and life. Simple yet complex, never assuming. Kind, generous, gentle touch, and tougher than you could ever imagine, all from this tiny framed beautiful woman.
Much loved by so many all around the world and so many states. From Australia to Africa to Peru, living in and traveling to so many places, from Washington State to Florida, to Nevada, and Wyoming to Idaho, then finally back to her roots in Minnesota. Including her beloved riverside home in Idaho.
On her travels she touched so many people, some whom she never even met in person, but was simply and purely well-loved by all who encountered this simple, honest and caring sweet soul.
She retired to Riggins, Idaho, in the company of her daughter, Rosemary (Katherine), after the death of her husband, Jeff White, in Riggins in 2003.
Theresa was a wonderful cook, confidant designer of house designs and architectural plans, homemaker, author of short stories, lover of reading. In 2017 she read 90 books. She loved personal journals, nature, rural living, and was happy alone or funny and witty with others. Organizer of special events, grant writer for EMS projects, and had an amazing “green thumb,” which turned her private sanctuary in the desert into an oasis. A natural healer and nurturing soul, a mom of so many beloved fur kids, most recently; Bear, Sparky, and Sundown, who will meet her at the Rainbow Bridge.
She was a skilled, caring, much loved EMT on the Fort McDermitt, Nevada EMS crew, selflessly serving her community until the stunning age of 70. The last years her personal health struggles were long and difficult. She left Riggins after it was discovered that she had a brain aneurism and was met with the difficult decision to move with her daughter from their beloved Riggins so she could be closer to medical help and assistance. She was a longtime survivor of a brain aneurism from 2006 to 2020.
On March 26, 2020, Theresa passed away in her daughter’s home in the company of her daughter at 83 years of age while holding her daughter, Rosemary (Katherine’s) hand.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a pioneer spirt and a survivor of the tragic sudden loss of her high school sweetheart in 2003, her much loved partner in life, her companion, world explorer, her husband, Jeffrey M. White, former Marine.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Katherine Ribeiro and Cindy Burden; grandchildren, Chelsey Burden and Grant Burden; sister, Harriet Berg, of Idaho; nieces, Yvette Hollis and Yvonne Korthals, and their children, and her beautiful much loved rescue three-legged cat named “Snowball Paulson,” and a host of friends around the world.
Theresa’s family is grateful to Red River Valley Hospice of Fargo, N.D. With no funeral able to be had, we hope that in better times, we can come and visit Riggins some day and have a memorial picnic, and walk by the beautiful Salmon River when the Covid 19 is controlled. As Theresa was an EMT and cared about the well-being of everyone, in lieu of flowers or a memorial service, her family requests that you please stay home due to COVID 19. Instead, they suggest you plant a flower or plant a tree in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.