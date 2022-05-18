Memorial services and interment for Thomas Clifford Manthei, 75, of Harpster, Idaho, will be held at 11 a.m. June 4, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, Idaho. Mr. Manthei died Oct. 19, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho following a heart attack.
Tom was born June 4, 1946, in Conrad, Mont., to Frank F. and Ruth (Johnston) Manthei. The family lived in Kevin and Shelby, Mont. Then moved to Grangeville, Idaho where Tom graduated from high school in 1964. He joined the United States Navy later that same year. Tom served his country at many locations, most notably Vietnam, which was very difficult with lasting effects.
After separating from the Navy in 1976, Tom received an Associate Degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He used that degree along with his knowledge of turbines in several capacities, including frequent trips to the North Slope of Alaska at Kuparuk Oil Field for ARCO.
Tom’s wife, Margaret “Marty” brought two children, Jeff and Stephanie to their marriage. After adopting those two children, he and Marty welcomed Scotty, who tragically died of SIDS, and another son, Bradley. Following a divorce, Tom lived in Washington, Wyoming and Idaho before settling in Texas.
Tom really enjoyed horses, hunting, and playing music. Over the years, he belonged to country bands and also joined musicians at church services.
In 2015, Tom moved from Texas to Harpster. He decided to leave his beloved horse behind so that disabled children in the area could continue using gentle Tony in their therapy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his children, Jeff, Stephanie and Scotty.
Tom is survived by a sister, Wanda Hatke of Lewiston; and a brother, Frank A. (wife, Pat) of Aurora, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; two granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.
