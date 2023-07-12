Thomas (Tom) D. Johnson passed away on July 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho, after a long illness. He was born in Cottonwood on July 1, 1945, to Slim and Mary (Neis) Johnson. He worked on the family ranch after his dad was killed in 1961.
In September 1965, he married Sharon (Lorentz) Johnson in Ferdinand, Idaho. Together they farmed and ranched on Joseph Plains, Doumecq, and finally settled in Icicle Flat. There they raised three wonderful children: David, Deanna and Doug.
He enjoyed his family, his cattle and anything related to work. He always had a smile and time to share a good visit. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 57 years; his children: David (April) Johnson, Deanna (Stephen) Goeckner, and Doug (Misty) Johnson; his seven grandchildren: Cooper Johnson, Anthony, Natalie, Mark, and Derek Goeckner and Dean and Molly Johnson. He is also survived by his two sisters, Polly Hollandsworth of White Bird, Idaho and Peg Marek of Slate Creek, Idaho and a sister-in-law, Hilda Johnson, of Cottonwood.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother (Pete Johnson); and brothers-in-law, Jack Marek and Lew Hollandsworth.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, followed by memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
