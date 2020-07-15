Thomas L. (Tom) DeWitt, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow, Idaho.
Tom was born in Springfield, Mass., to Leon DeWitt and Marjorie Stone. At an early age, the family moved to California. He attended schools in Los Angeles and Chula Vista. He graduated with honors from Chula Vista High School in 1956. He was very active in FFA, winning many awards. He later graduated from the Fire Academy in San Diego, Calif., and went to work as a fireman and paramedic. During his fire career, he obtained his master’s degree in Public Administration from Laverne University. He retired from the fire department with the rank of captain.
He moved to Fort Jones in northern California and started ranching and raising thousands of sheep. He loved showing his Hampshire sheep at fairs in California, Idaho, Montana and the Midwest. He sold many high-selling pens of range rams at the California & Idaho ram sales. He was a member of the California and Idaho Wool Growers Association.
In 1996, he moved to Cottonwood, Idaho and purchased the Jenny Ranch and began restoring the old Jenny Ranch barn and property.
Tom met Sharon Lawrence at the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho, which was the onset of their adventure together. They were married in Cottonwood.
He loved to hunt and fish. Hiking was his favorite activity and he had hiked parts of the Pacific Crest Trail many times. He loved working in the yard and reading histories.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and furry kids, Teddy, Callie, Punky and Blue.
At his request, no services will be held. Memories may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530 or Animal Ark, PO Box 412, Grangeville ID 83530. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit your condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
