Thomas L. Travis, 78, longtime resident of Riggins, Idaho, passed away on Dec. 14. He succumbed to his injuries sustained in an auto accident. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for muscle cars, working with metal and creating art. His compassion for others inspired him to create one of a kind coat racks, and many beautiful signs which he enjoyed donating to those in need.
Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy Travis; his former wife, Cleo Travis; his son, Rick (Lona) Travis and their two boys, Rylie and Tysen; his daughter, Tammy Flechsing and her son, Travis. He also has two stepdaughters, Ryan Russell and Shea Shanahan; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe Travis; two sisters, Sheri (Aaron) Wilson and Cindy (Fred) Koski; also, numerous nieces and nephews. And last but not least… his beloved Pomeranian, Dusty Rose.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Keith, and his mother, Lavon Travis.
Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and a celebration of life will be next spring. Send condolences online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.