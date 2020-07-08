Thomas (Mike) Michael Wren, 75, of Grangeville, Idaho, died while driving a gravel truck on Joseph Plains near White Bird, Idaho, June 30, 2020.
Mike was born June 26, 1945, in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Cliff and Oda (Yount) Wren. He was born the fourth of six siblings. He was a lifelong man of the Camas Prairie area. He attended school in Grangeville where he was a standout athlete and scholar. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul, St Gertrude’s Academy, and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1963.
He always appreciated his Uncle Dan and Aunt Marge Murphy for welcoming him into their home as one of their own during his somewhat turbulent childhood.
Mike married Mary Ann Earp (Profitt). They had three children while living and working on the family farm at Denver, Idaho. They later divorced. He did a brief stint in the army during Vietnam and returned home to run the family farm.
After brief marriages to Darla Moore and Terri LeTourneau, Mike met and married Jeannette Pingle in 1984. She stayed by his side through thick and thin until his untimely death.
Throughout his life, he worked for Wren’s Prairie Ranches, Boyer Farms in Lapwai, Idaho, Highland Enterprises in Grangeville, Hygrades Meats in Spokane, Wash., Turner Rock Crushing in Grangeville, and lastly for the Doumecq Highway District.
He enjoyed the outdoors, friends, working around his place, and work in general. Everyone who really knew him, loved him. If you knew his passions and his struggles, you loved all of him. He will be remembered for his kindness, passion, love, intensity, and ability to keep those around him on their toes. He left a memorable impression behind him. He will always be remembered as the tornado he was.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings: Jake (Marianne), Judy (Gary Kuiper), Jeanne (Elmer Zerr), Steve, and Shirley (Steve Crane); his children: Travis (Olivia), Dan, and Vickie; his grandkids: Tucker, Tyler, Sydney, Logan, Megan, Jake, Troy and Alexandria. He was blessed with a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. There will be a graveside service at Denver Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. and a memorial to follow at 7:00 pm Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
