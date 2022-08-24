Thomas August Joseph Willenborg “Tommy” went home Aug. 19, 2022, with his sister, JoAnn, by his side. Tommy was born to John and Loretta Willenborg on Jan. 10, 1959. He was their youngest child. Tommy embodied all things good, kind and holy. His parents knew Tommy was special, but he was not diagnosed with Down Syndrome until the age of 7 when his parents and sister, JoAnn, traveled to Seattle’s Children’s Hospital. He attended school in Cottonwood, Idaho, for several years; he then went to school for a brief time in Lewiston, Idaho. When he was young, he competed in the Special Olympics and loved to run with complete abandon.
After John and Loretta passed in 1982, Tommy went to live with his sister, JoAnn McHugh, and her family. JoAnn and her husband, Eugene, then moved to the family farm outside of Cottonwood, along with Tommy and their seven children. Tommy lived in their family home until his death. For 40 years, Tommy thrived living under the careful, devoted and loving hands of JoAnn and Eugene, his surrogate parents. Tommy had a childlike innocence, an infectious laugh and an almost-limitless capacity for shenanigans. Tommy brought tremendous joy to JoAnn, Eugene, their children and grandchildren.
Tommy loved Pink Panther, playing his records and Hee Haw. He enjoyed every Christmas with JoAnn and Eugene’s family and never failed to put his Christmas stocking on his foot and laugh like it was the funniest joke. Tommy was blessed with an eternal childlike faith, said his prayers every day, and always had a smile for those around him.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Loretta Willenborg, and sister, Arlene Willenborg.
He is survived by his devoted and loving sister-mom JoAnn (Willenborg) McHugh; her husband and Tommy’s devoted and loving caregiver-dad, Eugene McHugh; his sisters, Barbara Meyers of Weippe, Idaho and Laura Johnson of Lewiston; and his brother, Terry Willenborg of Lewiston. Tommy is also survived by seven nieces and nephews who grew up with him as their sibling: Susie Keating of Cottonwood, Ryan McHugh of Ferdinand, Idaho, Cathleen McHugh of Boise, Idaho, Tara Klapprich of Cottonwood, Morna Lustig of Cottonwood, John McHugh of Denver, Colo., and Colleen Bennett of Greencreek, Idaho. Tommy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Tommy would end every day with a prayer and ask for God’s blessing for each and every sibling, in-law, niece and nephew by name. He always assured God that “Tommy is a good boy.” And Tommy was. In his later years, his nighttime ritual started by getting into his pajamas and then jogging into the living room to proclaim “Gene! Gene! Got my jammies on.”
His sweetness, his kindness, his soft and gentle nature will be missed by all and serves as a true example of how best to live. “Let the children come to me and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” Tommy, enjoy the streets of gold and the singing and dancing with the angels. You were such a blessing to us.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood with Mass of the Angels to follow at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. You may submit condolence to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.