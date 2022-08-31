Tiffany Dawn Ferguson

Tiffany Dawn Ferguson.

 Contributed photo

Tiffany Dawn Ferguson’s amazing soul is now at peace. She moved on, on Aug. 13, 2022, at the young age of 44 at 11 p.m. She was surrounded and held by her family the entire time. She never gave up, always smiling, laughing, joking and loving with all of us. She will forever shine her light on all her family and friends. She lives on through her partner, Rick Evans; mother, Maureen Een; stepfather, Don Een; brother, Andy Adams; sister, Heather Sinclair; and grandfather, Denis E Hughes. In spirit, she will reunite with her father, William D. Ferguson; her maternal grandmother, Carol Hughes; and paternal grandmother, Sharon Ferguson. Tiffany was born on April 12, 1978, in Auburn, Calif. At a young age, she developed a love for basketball, baseball and volleyball. She was the first grandchild and loved spending time with her little brother and cousins. As she grew older, she found her favorite place was being in the wilderness. She loved gold panning and rock hunting at the river, camping, and digging up bottles and other pieces of history from old towns. She always stayed optimistic no matter what, with an honest opinion. She loved shining a bright light on anyone’s ideas or passions for life. She was a genuine person, one of a kind with a unique soul that will never be matched. The lives she touched will forever miss her and cherish every moment they were able to spend with her.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries