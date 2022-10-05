Timothy Allan Hoffenreich was born in Seattle, Wash., on Jan. 17, 1947, to Cornell & Lorraine Hoff. Tim lived in Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Arizona, Utah and Idaho. He met the love of his life in Alaska and married Lizette Tanner Hoffenreich in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. January 2023 would have been 50 wonderful years together.
Tim changed the family surname on Aug. 17, 1990, to honor his great-grandfather after starting genealogy research for his family line and discussing it with his wife and children.
After investigating abdominal pains on July 4, 2022, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 9, 2022. He died in Kooskia, Idaho on Sept. 29, 2022, after spending his final weeks surrounded by love and family. Tim was a faithful and worthy member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his family for time and all eternity in the Temple of the Lord.
While we will miss him, we know one day we will be reunited. Tim is preceded in death by his son, Conn Tanner Hoffenreich; both his parents; and a niece, Megan Hoff Dinwiddie. Surviving are his other six children and their spouses: Jennifer Brooks and Jeff Brooks, Amanda Matthews and Brian Matthews, Minna Swann and Ryan Swann, Tamara Kumar and Randhir Kumar, Ruth Patel and Josh Patel, and Zechariah Hoffenreich and Erika Hoffenreich. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren: Callie Matthews, Xaq, Lyle, Timmy, Ela, Lexie and Niko Swann; Simeon, Seon and Sandon Kumar; Lyllia, Evie and Gideon Patel; Johann, Kaylor, Nadine, Henry and Lenka Hoffenreich. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Hoff, and his wife, Kathy Hoff; by his sister, Lori Hoff; and two nieces and one nephew from his family, and many nieces and nephews from his wife’s family.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon at the Kamiah Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4440 Highway 12, Kamiah, Idaho, preceded by a viewing, 10-11:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be a viewing at the Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia on Friday, Oct. 7, 3-5 p.m. His final resting place will be in the Tahoe Cemetery, Kooskia, near his beloved son, Conn.
