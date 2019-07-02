Timothy Michael Holthaus, 62, Ferdinand

Timothy Michael Holthaus of Ferdinand, Idaho, died at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 62.
He was the middle child born to Arnold and Thecla Holthaus on May 20, 1957 in Cottonwood, Idaho. He graduated from Prairie High School in Cottonwood on May 20, 1975. Tim married his high school sweetheart, Karol Kuther on January 8, 1977. He built their home in Ferdinand in 1979 where they continued to reside.
He worked for Enneking Construction from 1976-1986. He then went to work for Lewiston Grain Growers, now CHS Primeland, until his retirement in April of 2019. Over the years he served on the Assumption Parish board and Prairie School District board.
He was a man of many talents. Tim was able to fix or build anything from mechanical to structural to wood construction. He could easily build any wood project based on a picture he was shown. His retirement plans were filled with building his children’s forever homes and a mile-long list of wood working projects. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Karol, of 42 years, his son, Clinton and Jonna Holthaus; daughters, Anissa Holthaus and Edwin Hunter, & Gina and Drew Mosman; six grandchildren: Micah and Sadie Holthaus, Dion Hunter, & Blayne, Colby and Cash Mosman; three bonus grandchildren: Xavier, Brittney and Monique Hunter and a bonus great-grandchild due to arrive in September. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Kathy and Bill Harris, Carole and Mike Owen, Alan and Micki Holthaus, Ed and Sheri Holthaus, Roger and Alica Holthaus & Susan and Brian Schaeffer: along with his in-laws: Joe and Kathy Kuther, Lyle and Shelly Kuther, Phyllis Kuther & Roselyn and Tom Nuttman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Cletus and Esther Kuther, and brother-in-law, Ron Kuther.
The Rosary was recited at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand with funeral Mass at 10:30. Burial followed at Ferdinand Cemetery and dinner at Assumption Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to your local food bank.
Blackmer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. You may submit condolences to family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
