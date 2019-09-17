Timothy Peter Gianopulos, 60, Kooskia

Timothy Gianopulos of Kooskia, Idaho, watched his last sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, and went to rest that night. He was born on March 30th, 1959, to William and Naomi Gianopulos in Elizabeth, NJ. He was together with his wife, Cherylee, for 34 years and they had three children.
Timothy enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and hike. He was a dreamer and had a passion for sharing his ideas. He traveled the world, and loved to tell stories of his travels. Some of his favorite things were fishing the cold waters of Alaska, enjoying the laid-back island time in Hawaii, and, of course, his home here in North Idaho. He especially loved the Selway River area, where he enjoyed taking his family camping and fishing. He loved watching his children play sports and was a very proud father. He was an entrepreneur and started his own reclaimed wood business, selling historic wood that always came with a story.
Timothy is survived by wife, Cherylee; son Clayton; daughter Anela (Glenn) Caldwell; daughter Melanie; father William (Connie); mother Naomi; brothers William and Howard; sister Lauren (Andy) Tse; and their families, as well as many other relatives and friends.
There will be a graveside funeral service held Saturday Sept. 21st at 10 a.m. at Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery. Celebration of life and potluck to follow at Anela & Glenn’s house; please bring a dish. There is a donation account set up in Timothy’s name for funeral expenses at Freedom Northwest Credit Union.
“Whenever you want to see me, look at the sunset and I will be there.”
