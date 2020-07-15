The Tom Ash family is sad and disappointed, but we have decided to postpone the Celebration of Life service that was previously scheduled for Sunday, July 19th at Liberty Park in Nampa, Idaho, until further notice due to COVID-19. As soon as we have a new date, a new announcement will be made and the family would love for you to come and share your memories of him with us. Until then, please stay safe.
