Tom died unexpectedly March 4, 2023, at the age of 52. He was a beloved resident of Orogrande, Idaho, for the past 17 years. He was born in Point Pleasant, N.J., to H. Raymond and Helen Marie Denegar on June 2, 1970.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Susan Koslosky. He is survived by his father; and sisters, Colleen Koslosky and Heather (Joseph) Hubbs.
Tom grew up in Manasquan Park, N.J., before the family moved to Coral Springs, Fla. He was an active Boy Scout from age 6-17, as well as an avid wrestler for his high school wrestling team. Upon graduation from J.P. Taravella High School in 1988, he enlisted in the United States Navy, and completed basic training in Great Lakes, Ill. He attended Aviation Fire Control Technician (AQ ) “A” school in Millington, Tenn,, and was subsequently stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Midway (CV-41). Tom enjoyed his time spent docked at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, until the Midway joined forces in the Persian Gulf during the Gulf War. He worked on the flight deck, maintaining multiple systems of the A-6 Intruder aircraft. He served his country with pride and honor until his discharge in 1996. Tom was the epitome of a true patriot, as a direct descendant of American Revolutionary War soldiers through both of his paternal grandparents. He loved our country, like none other.
Tom was a mountain man at heart. He found his piece of Heaven in Orogrande. For a brief period, he worked for the USFS as a firefighter, and was instrumental in protecting and preserving homes in his community from the devastating effects of forest fires. He loved his neighbors and was always willing to assist them in any way possible.
It is with immeasurable gratitude that we honor Mr. Bob McGuire of Orogrande, who took our brother under his loving wing, and was a loyal friend and steadfast mentor. We are forever in your debt, Bob.
The family asks to please consider making a charitable donation, in Tom's memory, to www.garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
Fair winds and following seas, Tom. We will see you on the other side.

You gave no one a last farewell
You never said goodbye
You were gone before I knew it
And now I understand why.
A million times I'll miss you
A million times I'll cry
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly
In death I love you still
In my heart you hold a place
No one can ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you
But you didn't go alone
For part of me went with you
The day God took you home.
We will meet again some day
I know in a better place
I thank God He made you my brother
While you were here on earth.
