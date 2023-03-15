Send flowers

Tom died unexpectedly March 4, 2023, at the age of 52. He was a beloved resident of Orogrande, Idaho, for the past 17 years. He was born in Point Pleasant, N.J., to H. Raymond and Helen Marie Denegar on June 2, 1970.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Susan Koslosky. He is survived by his father; and sisters, Colleen Koslosky and Heather (Joseph) Hubbs.

Tom grew up in Manasquan Park, N.J., before the family moved to Coral Springs, Fla. He was an active Boy Scout from age 6-17, as well as an avid wrestler for his high school wrestling team. Upon graduation from J.P. Taravella High School in 1988, he enlisted in the United States Navy, and completed basic training in Great Lakes, Ill. He attended Aviation Fire Control Technician (AQ ) “A” school in Millington, Tenn,, and was subsequently stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Midway (CV-41). Tom enjoyed his time spent docked at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, until the Midway joined forces in the Persian Gulf during the Gulf War. He worked on the flight deck, maintaining multiple systems of the A-6 Intruder aircraft. He served his country with pride and honor until his discharge in 1996. Tom was the epitome of a true patriot, as a direct descendant of American Revolutionary War soldiers through both of his paternal grandparents. He loved our country, like none other.

Tom was a mountain man at heart. He found his piece of Heaven in Orogrande. For a brief period, he worked for the USFS as a firefighter, and was instrumental in protecting and preserving homes in his community from the devastating effects of forest fires. He loved his neighbors and was always willing to assist them in any way possible.

It is with immeasurable gratitude that we honor Mr. Bob McGuire of Orogrande, who took our brother under his loving wing, and was a loyal friend and steadfast mentor. We are forever in your debt, Bob.

The family asks to please consider making a charitable donation, in Tom’s memory, to www.garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. You may submit a condolence online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

Fair winds and following seas, Tom. We will see you on the other side.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tom, visit https://www.blackmerfuneralhome.com/obituary/Tom-Denegar/sympathy-landing

