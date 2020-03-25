Barney Thomas “Tom” Rogers, of Grangeville, Idaho died at home this past week. Tom was born Jan. 13, 1962, the only son of Dick Rogers and Marie (Qualey) Rogers. Tom attended Grangeville Elementary-Middle School, attended seventh grade in Clarkson, Wash., and was graduated from Grangeville High School, class of 1982.
Tom had deep roots in this area. His paternal grandparents, Orin Kenneth “O.K.” Rogers and Blanche Rogers were White Bird ranchers. After graduation, Tom worked for Ray Holes Saddle Co., Grangeville employer of his saddle-making maternal grandparents, Tom Qualey and Elma Qualey. There Tom learned to make saddle trees and cinches. Later he worked at NAPA Auto Parts Store-Partsway, Inc., also in Grangeville. In recent years Tom battled leukemia. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and by a younger sister who died in infancy.
Tom learned about God’s forgiveness in Christ from reading Portals of Prayer, a Lutheran devotional booklet.
Tom is survived by his sister, Marlene Hicks and brother-in-law, Jim Hicks, of Grangeville; nephew James Hicks, Jr., of Denver, Colo.; niece, Jennifer Hicks, also of Denver; nephew John Hicks, of Grangeville; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; and several cousins. A July memorial service is being arranged through Blackmer Funeral Home.
