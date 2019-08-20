Tony J Frei, 87, Grangeville

Tony Frei, 87 of Grangeville, Idaho, died at his home Aug. 12, 2019. Tony was born July 30, 1932, to William Carl and Elizabeth Kunygunda (Staab) Frei in Ferdinand, Idaho. The family moved from their farm in Ferdinand to Grangeville when Tony was about 8, and he has lived there ever since.
Tony was proud to have served his country. He was in the Army from 1953-1955 stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash.
Tony and his brother, Carl, owned Frei Brothers Logging for many years and later farmed together. Tony also hauled grain for many of the Camas Prairie farmers and local warehouses. He was well trusted and liked.
Tony enjoyed photography, family and eating, especially home-cooked meals by his sisters, Anne and Christine. He was very knowledgeable and talented in anything electrical. He was an excellent mechanic. Tony was very inventive in changing gadgets and things into something more functional. If there wasn’t a tool to do the job, Tony would make his own and get the job done. He always figured it out.
With age he developed arthritis in his hands, but that did not stop him. He was always revamping things to make them easier to use, and of course, more functional.
Tony was a devout Catholic. A former Sts. Peter and Paul priest said many times, “He is a holy man”.
Tony and Carl were asked to serve the very first Mass for the new church built in 1948. It was a Midnight Mass and is the present church.
Tony never married, but he was very close with his parents, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was faithful and inspiring, admired, trusted, always willing to help, put others first, and most of all, kind and generous to all who knew him.
He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by his sister, Anne Crea; nieces and nephews, Karen Meacham, Laure, Kyle and Kelsey, Karel and Dale Wemhoff, Scott and Shannon, Karl Crea, Bill and Caryl Frei, Jake, Marc, Luke, Lily, Hannah, good friend, Rhea Frei, Debbie Frei, Donna (Frei) and JR Reeve, Joe, Marlene and David Bruegeman, Mary Ann and Doug Powell, Katie Sabatino, Amy Turner, Christie Ackerman, David and Tracey Frei, Theresa and Steve Trimell, Aaron and Josh, and Randal Frei.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and Carl; and a sister, Christine Bruegeman.
The Rosary will be 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 30, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery. Following the services, friends and family are invited back to the church for a meal.
In lieu of flowers, Tony would appreciate Masses said on his behalf.
