Tracy Lyn Pennecard was born Oct. 14, 1962, in Enid, Okla., to John and Merriam Rassmussen. She passed with her loving husband, Ed Pennecard, by her side at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, June 9, 2023. Tracy passed from complications of type 1 diabetes.
Tracy worked as a waitress, grocery checker, and receptionist at eye care clinics and a homemaker. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, her jobs as waitressing and checker. Tracy had a vibrant, personable personality, which was perfect for those jobs.
She is survived by her husband, Victor Edwin Pennecard; son, Victor John Pennecard of Tenn.; and grandson, Victor Merle Pennecard; her father-in-law, Victor Lester Pennecard; her brother-in-law, Tom Pennecard; sisters-in-law, Lu Crea, Linda Walkup, Glenys Hazelbaker and Rita Trojan; and she is survived by two sisters, Jonie Holt of Meridian, Idaho and Julie Penn of Hong Kong.
Those preceding her in death are her parents and her mother-in-law, Grace Pennecard.
Ed would like to thank his church family at Nezperce Christian Church for their prayers and support.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023, at Nezperce Christian Church.
