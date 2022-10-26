Vera Elizabeth Wessels Schumacher completed her earthly journey and was delivered into God’s loving hands on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Vera was born to Tony and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Wessels in Greencreek, Idaho on Dec. 12, 1927. She grew up in a large, loving family and was the seventh of ten children. Growing up on a farm meant there was always something to do and having nine siblings enhanced the fun and made chores more manageable.
Vera attended Greencreek Grade/High School and graduated with the class of 1945. Little did she know the man she would fall in love with and eventually marry lived just down the road. Following his completion of service to his country as a member of the US Army, Anselm Schumacher appeared on the scene. He swept her off her feet, proposed to her, and they married on Sept. 11, 1946, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She embarked on her journey as a wife, mother and farming partner. Being a farmer’s wife meant never an extra moment. There were always chores that needed to be done, and it was a happy time. Shortly before their first anniversary, they welcomed their firstborn son, and seven more children arrived to complete their family.
Vera’s work career remained at the family farm until the last of her children left home. At that time, she committed herself to the service of her faith, sharing as she ventured out to teach Religious Release Time to the 2nd-grade students within the Tri-Parishes. She loved teaching this age of children. She had the special privilege of preparing these children for their First Communion. She attended every First Communion ceremony within the Tri-Parishes for a number of years. The pride she felt for these young girls and boys was reflected on her face. Eventually, she decided to try a new experience and went to an opposite spectrum as a respite caregiver at St. Mary’s Hospital.
As a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Parish, she often volunteered to do the weekly flower arrangements for Masses. Humility was part of her fiber, as cleaning and polishing God’s house was integrated into her weekly schedule. Her commitment was to enhance the beauty and comfort of the church for her fellow parishioners. A lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Vera served as Grand Regent in 1967. Her faith always was a great comfort and continually sustained her.
Vera found it possible to utilize every moment in a 24-hour day. There was never an empty cookie jar, she prepared three meals a day, and she carved out time to assist with homework. When Anselm needed an extra hand for spring farming or a truck driver, she went from an apron to overalls.
She was an expert at creating an imaginary world for her grandkids who wanted to play make-believe. The most cherished memory of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unlimited access to the bottomless “candy drawer.”
Vera was mother to nine children: Jim Schumacher (Bettie), Jeanne Ryther, Dee Kopczynski (Jerry), Ted Schumacher (Gayle), Mike Schumacher (Marlene), Donna Mader (Lowell), Jerry Schumacher, Greg Schumacher (Julie), and a stillborn infant daughter. Vera is also a grandmother to 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. In Vera’s final days, she was pleased to spread the news that she was going to be a great-grandmother once again in March.
Vera is survived by her brother, Jerry Wessels, and his wife, Kaye, of Hamilton, Mont.; all her children, spouses, and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselm; her parents, Tony and Lizzy Wessels; her brothers: Ernest, Clarence, Louis, Fred, Richard, Joe; and sisters: Anna Marie Schumacher and Helen Huntley.
Memorial services will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., and Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Greencreek Cemetery. Dinner will be served at the Greencreek Community Hall following the graveside services. All are invited to share in the celebration of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to St. Gertrude’s Monastery.
The Schumacher family would like to thank the staff of the Royal Plaza for their kind and attentive care during the final four years.
