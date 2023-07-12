Longtime resident of Grangeville, Idaho, Vernon Laurence Heater Sr. passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 78. Dad was born in The Dalles, Ore. He spent 20 years in the Navy and was very proud to retire as Chief Boatswain’s Mate. Dad then worked to raise his five kids and moved to Grangeville about 25 years ago, where he lived out his life helping and serving his community, church family and those in need. Dad was preceded in death by his mother, Elinor Heater; two brothers, Lloyd and Dale; longtime companion, Corky; and very recently his son, Vernon Jr. He is survived by his remaining four children: Alicia, Elinor, Madison and Timothy, as well as his eight grandchildren.
A service will be held at Redeemer Baptist Church in Grangeville on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
