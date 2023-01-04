Vernon Wolfe Agee was born on April 16, 1932, in a farmhouse on Kidder Ridge, just north of Kooskia, Idaho, to Eldon and Mayme (Wolfe) Agee. He was followed over the next several years by sister, LaVonne, and brothers, Martin and Loren. They were raised on the ranch and attended a one-room schoolhouse near the end of the driveway going into the ranch. Dad finished his schooling at Kooskia High School.
While there, he met his lifetime love and partner, Kathryn (Kitty) Weld, and they were married on Jan. 12, 1951. They moved onto a small ranch on Harris Ridge, also near Kooskia, and began raising kids and cows. The former were Mike (Rosemary), Chris, Trish (Gary Weeks), Bruce (Janie) and Jack (Cindi). At one time, most of the cows had names, too. Dad and Mom lived on the ranch for 67 years before moving to Grangeville, Idaho, in 2018.
Early on, Dad worked in the woods some, learned the carpentry trade and served for several years as the postmaster in Kooskia. Later, as the size of the herd increased, he concentrated on being a full-time cattleman until his retirement. During that time, he was active in promoting 4-H, served on the Idaho County Fair Board where he spearheaded the building of a show building that was dedicated to him. He was a member the Idaho County Cattlemen and served on the Idaho Beef Council. He enjoyed going on family picnics, fishing, driving in the country and attending social events and dances throughout the region.
Dad was also a dedicated and very active member of the Masonic Lodge, first at Kooskia Lodge 87 and later at Mt. Idaho Lodge 9 in Grangeville. He also belonged to the Shrine. Dad enjoyed Grangeville Border Days and spent many hours preselling tickets to the Masonic Breakfast and talking his way up and down the streets of town. In 2015 he was honored to be Grand Marshall for the Border Days celebration.
Dad was preceded in death by Mom (after 71 years together); his parents; his sister and brothers; and a grandson, Aiden.
He is survived by his children; sisters-in-law, Irene Agee and Donna Lindquist; grandchildren: Ron (Jenny) Weeks, Cameron (Sara) Agee, Wayne (Cindy) Agee, Andrea (Michael) Boyer, Kishia (Charlie) Haberle, Amber (Jared) Farley, Katie (Brian) Mair, Jared (Karlee) Agee and Tammy (Andy) Kivi; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad passed on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston, Idaho. We will all miss him, but he would tell you he had a long and good run.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
