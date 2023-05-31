Vicki Marie Cole was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Kansas City, Miss. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 84, she succumbed to cancer, surrounded by family.
Vicki tragically lost her father, John (AKA, Jack) A.H. Rose Jr., as an infant. Josephine (Crooks) Rose, her mother, moved them to White Bird, Idaho, to live with her maternal grandparents, Charles and Adelaide Crooks. Vicki’s grandparents took care of her while her mother cut hair above the Blue Fox Theatre for a few years. In 1946, when Vicki was seven, Josephine Rose married Carl Meyer at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church. Vicki took Carl’s last name, changing it from Rose to Meyer. Vicki’s formative education was spent in Catholic schools in Cottonwood, Idaho, high school in Spokane, Wash. and finishing her art degree at Seattle University in 1960. Vicki was known for having style from the Lloyd wagon she drove to her beauty and interest in fashion. Vicki grew up around horses and wheat fields. In 1958, she was one of two princesses of the Lewiston Roundup.
The summer after finishing college, Vicki met her future husband, Wayne Cole, through Poofy (Eleanor) Wagner. On Sept. 3, 1960, they were married at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, Grangeville, Idaho. Being a mother and raising a family was one of the most important accomplishments she left behind. The early years were highlighted by matching Easter dresses (every year!), ski vacations, multiple trips to the emergency room and a handful of babysitters who refused to return. Somehow, she managed her sanity, and as her last child finished high school, Vicki acquired a broker’s license and purchased Grangeville Realty, which she ran successfully for more than 10 years.
Throughout Vicki’s adult life, she continued her artistic interests, showing her paintings with the Grangeville Art Association and teaching drawing lessons. Vicki’s devotion as a practicing Catholic and member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church was important to her. She taught catechism for many years. She was a celebrated member and past president of PEO for 50 years, and an avid golfer and member at the Grangeville Country Club, enjoying many of the friendships she had.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Gertrude Meyer, John (Jack) A. H. Rose Jr.; her stepfather, Carl Meyer; and her loving spouse of 56 years, Wayne C. Cole.
Vicki is survived by her four daughters: Tauna Cole Dorn and her spouse, Raul Dorn, Jo Ann Cole-Hansen and her spouse, H. Jerome Hansen, Patricia Quarles and her spouse Roger Quarles, Tracy Tucker; and 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A vigil service will be held Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 318 S B Street. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. June 3, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Prairie View Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Grangeville Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.