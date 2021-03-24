Vickie Marleen Peterson Armstrong, 60, of Grangeville, Idaho flew into the arms of the Lord on March 16, 2021, at Kootenai Medical in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born March 23, 1960, to Delmore and Lillian (Sandahl) Peterson in Fergus Falls, Minn. As a child she moved with family to Lewiston, Idaho, where she attended school through junior high, then later moved to Elk City, Idaho and Grangeville, where she finished the remainder of her school at Grangeville High School. While attending high school, she worked at Granny’s Cafe in town. Some of Vickie’s fondest childhood memories were spent with many cousins, aunts, uncles and family along the lakeshore in Minnesota during the summer months.
Vickie married Jack Armstrong in 1977 in Grangeville. Together they had four daughters: Heather Dean, Alaina Case, Adria Armstrong, Karah (Jace)Whitney.
Vickie enjoyed being outdoors with nature, listening to the birds sing and feeding the squirrels. She could name every kind of bird that she saw. She looked forward to Spring when she could get outside and begin planting her flowers. She enjoyed taking care of the vegetable gardens all summer long. Among Vickie’s hobbies, she enjoyed her family and friends. You could always find her in the kitchen preparing big meals for her family. She loved singing and listening to music. She loved Bible verses and looking at pictures of nature, and was overjoyed getting to go grocery shopping.
Vickie was the kindest, most loving matriarch of her family and she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them, and she put endless love into keeping them together. Her family was her life; her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them all unconditionally. Vickie was a bright and shining light to everyone she was around and always put others before herself. She always had the best positive outlook on life and believed in the best of everyone. She had a heart of gold and was the best Mom, and loving wife her husband and daughters could ask for.
She is survived by her husband, Jack, of 44 years; her four daughters: Heather, Alaina, Adria, Karah and son-in-law, Jace Whitney; grandchildren: Cristian, Mekylan,Gabrielle, Terrin, Mikah, Dallon, Jaelyn, Tegan, Nevaeh, Joshua, Hailey, and Aaron; brothers: Dale Peterson, Douglas Peterson; sisters: Marcella Kammeyer, Yvonne (Mike)Conklin; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and cherished her very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmore and Lillian; stepfather, John Groom; brother, Darrell Peterson; and three infant grandchildren.
We hope to see all her family and friends at the Celebration of Life, which will be held on April 10th at 1:00 at House of Faith, 2502 16th Avenue in Lewiston. There will be a potluck after the service at the Eagles in Lewiston at 1310 Main Street.
