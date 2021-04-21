We lost a beautiful person, Virginia J. Morley, Feb. 4, 2021. She was our mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GG), aunt, cousin, and friend.
There is no way to describe this wonderful, happy lady. She came up to Idaho last November of 2020 to hunt; she loved to hunt in Idaho. She got her buck. She loved the outdoors, horses, hunting, hiking or just to sit by the river. Growing up with her, she taught us to grow a garden, then can them; bake bread once a week, milk cows, raise animals, some for pets, some to butcher; made butter, cottage cheese, lots of fruit and nut trees; learned to get ready for the winter.
Her husband, Lee Morley and she built their first house, unit by unit. They had their house done by the time three children were born. Then five years later (1964) they bought 21 acres with a tiny home on it. They rebuilt the house, and put in a lake. A huge deck went from the house to the lake. It also had a 3-horse stable, a large garage with a walk-in cooler for our butchering and hunting. We had horses, cows, pigs, chickens, plus lots of other critters, and a large garden. When they were done, the place looked like a Home and Garden magazine.
They moved to Idaho in 1994, down on the Clearwater (Southfork) and just loved it. She lost her husband, our dad, one year after they moved here to Idaho, due to Mesothelioma (asbestos). He was 62, she was 57. They had made it to their 40th anniversary. She never married again.
The last of her years were spent in Cedarville, Calif; a tiny town she made home.
She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Morley; two sons, Ben Morley and Bill Morley; daughter-in-law, Cindy Morley (Bens wife); granddaughters: Aubi Dawn, Rashelle Forsman and family, Ashley Morley, Kayleigh Kessler and family; grandsons: Jarred Morley, Randall Morley, Joshua Morley with Asley Yazar and family, Colby Morley; great-grandbabies: Virginia, Ashton, Zayleine, Izabelle, Elias, Gage, Jayden, Jimmy, Skylar, Alyssa, Gabriel, Damian, Dillon, Michael, Axel; her special someone, Mel Cooper; her neices, Bonnie Belding and Connie Shultz, Donna Ingram; all her nephews and neices, too many to name. She had such a special way of having a closeness with each person she met, a bond between only them. She was her daughters’ momma, friend and Hero!
She is so missed already. There will be a Celebration of Life May 15, 2021, in Cedarville, Calif.
