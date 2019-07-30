Wanda Stamper, 75, Fernwood

Wanda Stamper, nicknamed “Cookie”, lost her final battle with COPD and lung cancer, at 10:10 p.m. on the evening of July 21, 2019, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away peacefully while holding the hand of a family member. Her family remained at her bedside throughout her ordeal, knowing nothing was more important to her than her loved ones being at her side.
Cookie, the youngest of 12 siblings, was born in Grangeville, Idaho, on Nov. 12, 1943, to Martha Augusta and Eric Scott Barham. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Stamper; her son and his wife, Fred (Scott) and Sandy Stamper; her daughter, Tiancy Thomas; her grandchildren, Cody, Tiara, Casey, and Camy, her great-grandchildren, Mason, Llyana, Lilly and Catherine; three of her siblings, Katie, DD and Ernie Barham; and countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Cookie grew up in Riggins, Idaho. She met her husband, Clyde, in Riggins at age 11. They were later married on March 19, 1962, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012. Cookie moved with Clyde to California, Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Oklahoma and finally, to Fernwood, Idaho, where they made their home the last 26 years.
Cookie worked as a waitress at Summerville’s and in housekeeping at the Bruce Motel in her younger years, but took pride in being a stay-at-home mom for most of the years raising her kids. She later worked in clerical for Safeco and Aetna Insurance companies, housekeeping at the apartments in Anchorage, Alaska, a guard for Potlatch and she worked in the kitchen at Valley Vista. She enjoyed riding motorcycles as a family hobby for many years, as well as playing pinochle with friends and family. She also found hobbies such as reading, crocheting, word search puzzles and game shows pleasurable in her later years. Mostly, though, she treasured time with her family.
Her family cordially invites all to attend a memorial service in Cookie’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Upriver Bible Church in Fernwood. We hope you will join us afterwards for Mom’s favorite, tacos, in the basement.
