Ward Hall, 88, of Riggins, Idaho, left us on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Ward was born the ninth of thirteen children on Aug. 13th, 1932, to Charles and Hazel Hall in Arling, Idaho.
Ward’s life is one that proved he had an ever growing heart and kindness for others. He came from humble beginnings and hard work. Joining the Air Force in 1951 as a mechanic, he served in Africa and Japan before receiving an honorable discharge in 1955. His service later continued as he went on to be an active member of the American Legion for 65 years. Ward found his way to Riggins, where he made his life, while working as a heavy equipment operator during road construction from Lucile, Idaho to John Day, Idaho. Somewhere during that time, he met a beautiful and upbeat girl working at a local restaurant. She asked him to take her to a dance that never ended up happening, and that failed date became the start of 63 years of a laughter-filled marriage. Together they went on to build a comfortable and generous life that was filled with two little girls, love, and quick wit. Ward went on to work at the local sawmills, serve on Riggins city council, and serve as Riggins mayor in between building local homes. For two full generations, you could find him frying up burgers at the local rodeo with his friends from the Legion, first with his daughters playing in the dirt nearby, and then later when he was handing his grandchildren hamburgers out the back door. After retirement, he kept busy developing his artistic side by crafting miniature stone houses, churches, and wells, growing a variety of plants, harvesting his garden and fruit trees, and joining his friends for their weekly breakfast. He taught many a kid the value of a garden, that we are all more than the sum of our circumstances, that hard work will take you far, and to know when it’s time to leave the casino. He forgave easily and smirked mischievously. He was wonderful in all his own ways.
Ward is survived by his wife, Betty; two daughters, Charlene (Tim) Hinkley and Stella (Mike) Ryan; his grandchildren, Dan (Lynze) Cummins, Donna (Jared) Hale, Megan (Luis) Guillen-Diaz, and Andy Barsness; and his great-grandchildren, Kyler, Monroe, Emerson, Eleanor, Phoebe, Violet, and Hezekiah. We miss him dearly.
A small private service was held at the Riggins cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
