Wayne M. Cornett passed away Dec. 21, 2022, of respiratory failure at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho.

He was born to Wayne and Elizabeth (Betty) Cornett in lone, Wash., on July 27, 1952. He was one of five children: Art, Liz, Barb, and Betty Mae. Wayne attended school in Grangeville, Idaho. He worked various jobs from a mechanic at Blake’s Husky Station; ranch hand in Wilson Creek, Wash.; Ramsey Custom Hay Ranch and Rainey/Anderson Ranch in Oregon; OK Tires in Grangeville; and many years at Napa Auto Parts in Grangeville until he retired.

He married Lindy and had two children: Marty and Missy. Next, he met Shamra and added Shantel and Quirt. Upon meeting Peggy Wright and her son, Nathan, in 1991, they began a life together, later adding Dustin to the family.

Wayne loved being with family and friends, camping, hunting, and riding around in the mountains. He loved tinkering on lawnmowers, 4-wheelers and his many pickups.

Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Elizabeth (Newby) Cornett; brother, Art Cornett; and sisters, Barb Crosby and Liz Hauger.

Wayne is survived by longtime companion, Peggy Wright, of 32 years; children: Marty (Ginger) Cornett, Missy Cornett, Shantel (Jesse) Williams, Quirt (Jess) Cornett, Dustin (Shailynn) Cornett and Nathan (Janae) Wright; 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life potluck will be held at the Grangeville Eagles Hall April 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date at John Day Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

