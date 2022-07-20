Wilbern Dean Holt of Stites, Idaho, at the age of 84, changed his address to Heaven on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Mount Judea, Ark. to Pete Holt and Mrytle Mae (Sparks) Holt of Lamar, Ark. He married Freida Annette Dilday on Sept. 21, 1961, in Clarksville, Ark., and they would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year.
Survivors include his wife, Freida Holt of Stites; his children: Bonnie (Weldo) Melvin of Auburn, Wash, Connie (Ron) Pell of Athol, Idaho, Darlene Payton (Ollie) of Kamiah, Idaho, Gary Holt of Stites, and Kenneth (Tina) Holt of Benbrook, Tex. He has 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Wilbern was raised in Lamar and lived there until he was drafted into the Army. He completed his basic training in Missouri and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash. Wilbern met his only love, Freida while working with her dad, Carl Dilday, cutting pulpwood in Arkansas. Her dad, the new pastor of the Lamar Assembly of God, told mom he had met this really nice kid at work. It didn’t take long for dad to go to church and meet “the pretty blonde preacher’s daughter,” and he was hooked. While serving in the army, he proposed to his sweetheart, and they were married.
Wilbern spent over 40 years in the logging industry carrying a chainsaw and falling timber. After retiring from logging, he worked in the Park and Recreation Senior Program at the US Forest Service in Kooskia, Idaho. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and camping. He spent many hours woodworking, creating treasures for his family.
He kept busy helping others with the remodeling of their homes and helped build several churches. He was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church of God in Stites and taught Sunday school for many years. His faith in God, his family and his church were very important to him.
He enjoyed football and basketball, always rooting for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Seattle Seahawks, Cowboys, Gonzaga and many others. His gentle, quiet spirit, love and hugs will be greatly missed. He was the best!
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gospel Lighthouse Church of God, Stites, with Pastor Troy Hall Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, we have set up a scholarship fund in his memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilbern Holt Athletic Scholarship Fund for Local Youth. For information or to sign the guest register, visit www.trenaryfuneralhome.com.
