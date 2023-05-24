William “Bill” Rex Harris, 71, passed away at his home in Grangeville, Idaho, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with his wife at his side. Bill was born on July 14, 1951, in Grangeville, to Wesley and Lita (Jones) Harris. He joined a sister, Barbara (Turner). They were later joined by Margot, Gina and Wayne. Bill graduated high school in 1969 and enlisted in the Marines. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1970. In August of 1971 he met the love of his life, Diane Brown. The two were married in March of 1972. He left the Marines that year as a corporal. Bill and Diane welcomed their first child, Christi (Johnson) in January of 1973. A few years later they welcomed a second daughter, Jessica, in October of 1978. Bill lived and worked in Grangeville most of his life. He was employed by Ida-Pine Mills until they shut down in 1994. He then moved to Boise, Idaho and enrolled at BSU, majoring in horticulture. He worked as a groundskeeper there. He later returned to Grangeville and worked for Idaho Forest Group for a short time before finally retiring.
Bill loved the outdoors. Camping, fishing and gold panning were a few of his favorite things, and he loved his family. His two daughters blessed him with six amazing grandchildren: Brian, Tyler, Steven, Braden, Jared and Abby. Then came his great-grandson, Kycen, on Christmas day in 2017. Bill loved spending time with him. The two had a very special bond. Bill was a man of few words, but he loved his family fiercely. He was kind, gentle, honest, hardworking and humble. He was a good man.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Gina; his father, Wesley; and his mother, Lita.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane; his daughters, Christi and Jessica; his grandchildren, great-grandson; sisters, Barbara and Margot; brother, Wayne; and his stepfather, Bill Jones. Also, many nieces and nephews, whom he loved as his own.
A graveside service was held Friday, May 19, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
