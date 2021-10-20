Bill Horn went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 26th, 2021. Bill was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 1, 1954, to William and Deloris Horn. Bill always said he moved his family to north Idaho when he was 9 months old. He attended school in Potlatch, Idaho and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972.
He worked for Claudine Atkison in a saw shop while in high school and after graduation went to work for Bennett Lumber in Princeton, ID.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Nelda Lusby, on July 28, 1973. In the spring of 1974, he moved to Elk City, Idaho to start working in the filing room at Shearer Lumber Co., where he worked for more than 30 years.
In 1992 he was called to the ministry and what would ultimately become his passion. He served as pastor of the Clearwater 1st Baptist Church in Clearwater, Idaho until he was called to be with the Lord. He loved to hunt and fish and prioritized his family and friends and loved them all fiercely.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Deloris Horn, and granddaughter, Hannah Horn.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Nelda Horn; his brothers: Pat (Linda) Horn, Bud (Margaret) Horn, Ralph (Cheryl) Horn; his sister, Monica Keough; his children: Bill (Lisa) Horn, Tina (Donovan) Fisher; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at LIFE CENTER Church, 69 Highway 12, Kamiah, Idaho on Oct. 30th, 2021, at 10 a.m. Reception will follow service at City Hall in Kooskia, Idaho.
An account in Bill’s name has been set up at Cottonwood Credit Union.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.