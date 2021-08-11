William Estabrooks got a system upgrade when he went home to be with Jesus, early Friday morning, July 30, 2021. He was born May 19, 1938, at his grandmother’s home in Northhome, Minn. Bill led a wonderful and full life, full of logging, road building and world travels.
He had four brothers and three sisters. The family worked hard and loved each other on the family dairy farm. He started his career as a banker when he graduated high school. That lasted 1 ½ years, before he found his niche as a heavy equipment operator. He first worked in Alaska. His career led him all over the world. He then met the love of his life, Dorothy. They were married on March 23, 1970. He became an instant father for Vivian, Thomas and Brian. They were his children. They loved him so and called him Poppo.
His work led the couple to many states, including Hawaii and different countries, like Australia and New Zealand. They started to settle a little bit when they moved to Canon City, Colo, where Dorothy worked in the gift shop, and he ran the sightseeing train at the Royal Gorge. They then moved to Idaho. They were first caretakers of a ranch. After that, they moved to Kooskia, Idaho and then finally to Cottonwood, Idaho. He loved to tell stories about his childhood in Minnesota and tell Scandinavia jokes. Bill and Dorothy used to dance together during the Lawrence Welk show.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, two sisters, along with his wife, Dot, and his son, Brian.
He is survived by his brothers, Earle and Donald, and his sister, Gladys. He is also survived by his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Thomas. He had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind his church family in Cottonwood. He was truly loved by them and he truly loved them.
A celebration of life will be held at Bill’s home church, Emmanuel Baptist, at 404 Foster in Cottonwood, Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Cottonwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Bill IS LOVED, and is experiencing that now more than ever.
