William Henry Smith “Bronco Bill,” 84, of Old Pollock, Idaho, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Bill was born in Reo Dell, Calif. He was one of four children. He had a brother Larry, and two sisters, Linda and Deanne. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Wilma (Hollenbeak) Smith; and his brother, Larry J. Smith; one nephew, Joseph Clyde Smith; and his brother-in-law, Gary Hill.
In 1923, Bill’s grandmother, Lorene (Greer) Hollenbeak, had moved her family from Orofino, Idaho, to Scotia, Calif., where she helped her mother run a grocery store. The Smith family moved back to the Riggins, Idaho, area in 1947 where Bill lived most of his life after serving in the Navy and living in McCall, Idaho, until 1963.
Bill served in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. Bill married Catherine Rose (Smith) Smith on Dec. 30, 1961, in a double wedding, with his brother, Larry, and Connie (Thompson) Smith. Bill and Cathi had three children: Dan (Evelyn) of Tonasket, Wash., Debbie (Tim Fischer) of Riverside, Wash., and Don (Lisa) of Riggins.
Bill worked at sawmills in McCall, Cascade, Tamarack and Riggins. Then he worked with his uncle, Derl Hollenbeak, on dam construction for the Hells Canyon Dam, Little Goose Dam, Dwarshak Dam. Later he worked on Lower Granite Dam and fish hatcheries in Ahsahka and Kooskia, Idaho.
Bill loved to get firewood and especially hunt and fish with his family and friends. He first bought a Ford Bronco in 1968 and had a brand-new one in 1969. He bought his second new one in 1972. The base price for a new Bronco in 1972 was $3,600. He ordered all the options for off-road and had a Warn winch and equalizer hitch installed which brought the total to $5,200. He pulled numerous people from the ditch in the winter and anyone who was stuck in the mountains could call and get “rescued.” When he couldn’t hunt or fish due to complications with muscular dystrophy he still liked to go and had many friends to visit during salmon season. He also loved to play cards from solitaire, pinochle, rummy, marbles, cribbage and chess. The family hosted many card parties over the years, and everyone was welcomed. When citizen band radio was popular, he took the handle “Bronco Bill” and was known by many friends as “Bronco Bill.”
Bill is survived by his wife; children; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sisters: Linda and Deanne; his sister-in-law, Connie Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
