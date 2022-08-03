Almeta Yvonne Todd (Good) was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Dan and Almeta Good. She was raised in Indian Cove with her five siblings.
Yvonne met Ron Todd in 1966 through her work at a nursing home caring for his grandmother. They married on Jan. 25, 1967, in Twin Falls.
Yvonne and Ron welcomed their first son, John Daniel Todd, on her birthday in 1967 in Mountain Home, Idaho. They welcomed their second son, Brian Richard Todd, in 1970 in Council, Idaho and a daughter, Rhonda Marie Quinn (Todd), in 1976 in Burbank, Wash.
Yvonne took college classes on and off while raising their three children and always had some sort of job in education, whether subbing or as a teacher’s aide. In 1997, at 52 years of age, she graduated from Lewis Clark Community College with a degree in special education. She worked for the schools in Kooskia, Idaho, as a special ed teacher until she retired.
After retiring, a majority of time was spent going to grandchildren’s events, graduations and weddings. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 55 1/2 years, Ronald Todd; her children: John Todd (Doris), Brian Todd (Hidie) and Rhonda Quinn (Robert); grandchildren: Tyson, Kate (Jonathan), Ashley (Tyler), Hannah (Dominick), Taylee, Grace, James, Jason, Lukis, Lilyann, Liam, Yeshua, Hidie, Teri, Charlie and Ezra; siblings: Forrest, Philip (Julie) and Rachel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Almeta Good; brother, David, and sister, Charity.
Yvonne leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. She will be greatly missed until we meet again.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 13, 2022, at Council Community Church at noon with interment at Hornet Creek Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.