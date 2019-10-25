October is Energy Awareness Month, and what better way to celebrate than to save a little energy (and money)? As the weather cools, Idaho Power reminds you of some simple energy efficiency tips for the fall.
• Replace your air filter to get your heating system ready for fall and winter heating.
• Check for leaks and drafts around doors and windows — and seal them to keep cold air out and warm air in.
• When it’s time for heating, set your thermostat at 68 degrees, or as low as comfort and safety allow, and turn it down a bit more at night. If you have a heat pump, limit adjustments to 2–3 degrees.
• Check the water temperature at your faucet with a thermometer. If it’s higher than 120 degrees, turn down your water heater dial.
• Reverse your ceiling fan direction so it runs clockwise. This pushes warm air near the ceiling down the walls and into the room without creating a draft.
• Open the southside curtains and blinds during the day to let the sun warm your home.
• Wash full loads of laundry in warm or cool water and always rinse with cold.
• Consider using a pressure-cooker. Cooking food at a higher temperature with pressure can cut energy use by 50 percent or more.
•
For more energy-saving tips — including with lighting, home electronics, insulation and weatherization — go online at www.idahopower.com.
