GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Board Chair Leta Strauss will step down as chair after a term at its helm, and new officers will take over at the October meeting. Officers were elected at the Sept. 27 meeting.

Chair will be Laura Smith, while vice-chair will be Jerry Zumalt. Jim Liddell will serve as secretary/treasurer.

