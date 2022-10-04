GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Board Chair Leta Strauss will step down as chair after a term at its helm, and new officers will take over at the October meeting. Officers were elected at the Sept. 27 meeting.
Chair will be Laura Smith, while vice-chair will be Jerry Zumalt. Jim Liddell will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.