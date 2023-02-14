German-born Margarete Fallat, who turned 102 years old Feb. 14, 2023, faced criticism and prejudice upon her arrival in the United States in the 1950s.

“I remember one girl in Brooklyn pointing in my face, calling me a ‘Joy-man’ [German] with her Brooklyn accent and telling me to ‘Watch it, goylie [girlie]!’” she recalled.

Feisty Margarete didn’t let this go by unchallenged.

“I told her, ‘Listen! I’m going to be an American citizen by choice, not by chance of birth. And I will be a better American citizen than you ever thought of being!’” she retorted.

At the time, it was a five-year wait for citizenship once entering the country.

“And it was a big deal. I wanted to just hug the judge, but I don’t think he would have appreciated that,” she laughed.

The first time she voted for president, she cried she said.

“It’s a privilege, and I am a proud American who understands the costs of freedom and opportunity,” she added.

Margarete’s mother also immigrated to the U.S. in 1954, followed by her brother, Peter, in the 1965. Peter was a prisoner of war in Siberia for seven years prior to escaping. It’s a subject he never dwelled on, though the family knows his imprisonment left many scars.

Margarete said her family, through their journey, never gave up hope.

“Hope is eternal,” she said.

At 102, she enjoys spending time with her family, prayer, exercise, her cat, “Baby,” and reading.

“But my glasses need glasses,” she laughed, adding her legs don’t quite work like they used to.

Other than that?

“I’m taking it one day at a time,” she smiled. “And we’ll see what the Good Lord has in store for me.”

