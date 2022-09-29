Farmers and ranchers now can anonymously report potentially unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors using an online tool provided through the U.S. departments of agriculture and justice (DOJ). The new tool, located at farmerfairness.gov, will advance national goals by creating more competitive agricultural markets that are fairer to producers and consumers.
“This new online tool will help USDA and DOJ address anticompetitive actions and create livestock and poultry markets that are fairer to our nation’s producers,” said agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack. “I encourage producers who are aware of potential violations of competition laws to submit information to the portal so we can take appropriate action to create more competitive markets in the agricultural sector.”
Complaints or tips will go through a preliminary review by USDA Packers and Stockyards Division staff and Department of Justice staff. If a complaint raises sufficient concern under the Packers and Stockyards Act or antitrust laws, it will be selected for further investigation by the appropriate agency. This action may lead to the opening of a formal investigation.
Users can submit information under their names or may submit anonymous complaints. If a complainant provides their personal data, DOJ or USDA staff will only contact them if additional information is needed. To submit an anonymous complaint, users can provide information about the potential violation without including their names or contact information.
The meatpacking industry has consolidated rapidly in recent decades. Meanwhile, farmers’ share of the value of their agricultural products has decreased, and poultry farmers, hog farmers, cattle ranchers and other agricultural workers may struggle to retain autonomy and make sustainable incomes. For example, ranchers received more than 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef 50 years ago, compared to approximately 39 cents today. Hog farmers fared worse during the past 50 years, as their share of the consumer dollar fell from 40 to 60 cents 50 years ago to approximately 19 cents today.
Producers who choose not to use the farmerfairness.gov portal also can submit complaints or tips about potentially anticompetitive practices by emailing PSDComplaints@usda.gov; calling 833-342-5773; or mailing Stop 3601, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-3601.
