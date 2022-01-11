According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) and Statistica.com, there were 786 movies released in 2019. In 2020, 329 movies were released. In 2021, just 131 movies were released. The lapse in movie-making and late releases on many films has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent protocols for gathering and working.

