All the following conditions must exist to allow for even the possibility of a siphoned backflow from the sprinkler heads in a homeowner’s automated system:
The city water supply stops.
All the sprinkler heads must be under water!
If one or more heads are not submerged, they will suck air not water, thus kill any possibility of a siphon.
The system controller must be “timed out” and have all that zone’s valves on (open).
So, the likelihood of an actual siphoned backflow probably compares to your chance of getting hit in the head by a falling meteorite. So perhaps we should all be required to wear some special type of expensive steel helmet?! Just where do we draw the line?
This requirement for complicated and expensive “anti-backflow” devices was dreamed up years ago by some over-zealous bureaucrats in the EPA (remember the “clean water act”) who don’t know the difference between a pipe and a plum. Our local plumbers and even the people who sell these devices are savvy to this sham being perpetrated on us homeowners.
We need to insist our mayor and council members work with our elected federal and state representatives to, at a minimum, bring about at least a temporary hold on the city’s threat to turn off the water to our homes if we don’t “comply,” and to introduce some common sense into this situation. I’ve communicated with Senator Crabtree’s office and he’s never heard from any of these people! They’re supposed to work for us, not against us!
One definition in Websters for “bureaucrats” is “Persons who require a building permit to build a treehouse.” This sure fits here.
If a reasonable expectation for a “backflow” problem really existed, there’s a much simpler but more reliable, less expensive, easier to install and test method that uses only an inexpensive pressure switch and some low voltage wiring. But this would be too easy for our “bureaucrats.”
Bob Walker
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.