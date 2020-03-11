The Camas Prairie Quilts of Valor group would like to extend a big thank you to the Grangeville Elks organization for their continued support and allowing us to be the charity recipient at the Feb. 28 Burger Night. We would also like to include all of the attendees and this community for always being so generous in your support of our group – without all of you, we would not be able to continue honoring our veterans.
Kathy Warford
Local coordinator, Camas Prairie Quilts of Valor
Grangeville
