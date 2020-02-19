“How can newspapers promote civility when they see it’s incivility that sells?” asked Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman.
Her question raised the dichotomy in journalism of seeking to inform readers and inspire positive action, while at the same time, the format brings to the forefront a torrent of dissent, partisanship and vitrol.
Ackerman’s question came during last Wednesday’s community discussion in Grangeville, hosted by the Lewiston Tribune as part of its civility project; specifically, the need to return to a more civil society and how can we get there.
Do we really need to recap the problem with civility, this national divisiveness? No, we see examples of this almost on a daily basis. So, let’s get to what we can be doing about it.
Stop letting the extremes drive and dominate the conversation.
First, understand that the shrill, angry voices from the radio, TV, and off the news pages are trying to drive public discourse through shock and awe. They use situational exceptions to overgeneralize complex issues, and to create crises that generate fear and, in turn, knee-jerk reactions. And for what? Often solutions that fit the agendas of its narrow, core constituency; certainly not for finding common ground or consensus that can, in turn, result in solutions.
On the flip side, those same extremes also excel in dominating the conversation through intimidation and bullying to push its more moderate elements to concede the argument, or chill them out entirely. Not on board 100 percent with their agenda, issue or candidate? Well, then you’re a racist, socialist, RINO (… insert your favorite derogatory term here for traitors to the holy cause).
In addressing the problem of civility, first, moderates need to stop ceding ground. Your opinion matters, and you deserve your time atop the soap box. Call people out on talk that is polarizing, creates divisions or “us versus them” battle lines.
Secondly, we shouldn’t be threatened by opposite points of view, but instead, we need to better educate ourselves on the spectrum of ideas out there. We may think that person is a crazy (liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican, etc., fill in your personal demon here…) but having a marketplace of ideas to choose from results in solid solutions being made.
And third? We all need to take personal responsibility for these problems. We are so quick to judge and point fingers where all the problems are (politicians, bureaucrats, mainstream journalism, that long-haired hippie, the angry looking guy in the MAGA hat), but for once, point that finger in the mirror and ask, “Are you contributing to your community, or just pitching rocks?”
These are divisive times – led by a president arguably one of the most polarizing in our nation’s history -- in social issues, in politics, and in our vision of where we want to see our communities and nation progress toward in the future. But we all need to come to terms with something:
Despite the other side being totally wrong and ignorant and so out of touch with reality (Are these your neighbors? Well, guess who they think it is instead?) that lunkhead is, in most cases, wanting the best for his or her community, state and nation, the same as you. Surprisingly, they also want safe communities, good schools, a prosperous economy balanced with care for the environment, efficient government … and an atmosphere of civil public discourse where we can discuss these concerns, and hopefully find a solution.
