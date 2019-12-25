A version of this article appeared in the Dec. 20, 2001, issue of the Free Press
Arriving home for Christmas during college break was always a wonderful feeling. Finals were over, the long drive was behind my roommate and me, and it was time to spend three glorious weeks in my own bed, with my own family, doing my own thing.
In the "old days" before Christmas started arriving right on the heels of Halloween, my family put up the Christmas tree in the middle of December. There were a couple of years with an old aluminum Christmas tree (don't ask), but most years brought a beautiful fresh-cut evergreen or fir tree.
During the break of my sophomore year of college, crisp, frigid nights filled northwest Washington. On one of these nights, my father and I decided we would go out and look for a Christmas tree. Living in "the sticks," there was ample opportunity to walk out onto ours and the neighbor's property and find a tree.
We set out at about 7 o'clock p.m., with a snow-covered ground illuminated by moonlight. We walked and walked. My nose hairs froze, and my toes became numb.
This tree had a bad side. This one was too prickly. Too small. Too big. Too ugly. All throughout our property and Bert's property and Mr. Blazedell's property, nothing really stood out -- except the fact that I could no longer feel my fingers and wondered if my earlobes were still there.
Except for the sound of my dad's and my laughter as we talked, and the shuffling around of our old cow dog, Spike, who followed along, the night was silent. The sky was brilliant with stars and the huge glowing ball of the moon.
Finally, close to midnight, we spotted the perfect tree. Not too tall or too bushy, but just about the right size and shape.
We made quick work of chopping the tree down and it seemed like in no time at all we were dragging the tree in the front door where Mom, just about ready to call out a search party, was waiting for us with hot cocoa.
We got our tree up and left the decorating to the next day.
As Mom drank her coffee and looked out the kitchen window that following Sunday morning, she noticed something a little odd: A tree was missing from the side of our front yard. It looked a lot like our newly found Christmas tree ....
Well, Dad said, “they needed thinning anyway.”
The tree was beautiful, but long outlasting that is the memory of that night I spent tromping through the woods with my father. A Hallmark card commercial for sure.
