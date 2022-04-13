“You know, say what you will about the ravages of sports in this corporate age where overpaid athletes expect prima donna treatment, but there is still something so unifying about sports in its purest form, when athletes rise above themselves and touch greatness and, in doing so, remind us all that we also have greatness inside of us.” — Marvin “Mouth” McFadden, One Tree Hill, episode 9.
∙
As a Kansas Jayhawk fan, I was elated on April 4 when Kansas faced the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Championship game. And overjoyed when they won, 72-69.
Born and raised in Kansas, my dad was the biggest Jayhawk fan I knew. Just out of high school in 1955, he saw them take the first-place championship trophy. My dad passed on his love of the game to me. When I was a sophomore in college in 1988, Kansas again took first place, to our joy.
My dad went to heaven in 2006, so when Kansas was again at that championship game in 2008, I was cheering them on and shed a few tears when they won, mainly because my dad wasn’t here to see it.
This year, I had the game on, danced around the living room (our dogs were worried), kissed my Jayhawk (a Jayhawk whiskey bottle that belonged to my Grandad Palmer and then my dad), and cheered and gave advice from my living room. At halftime, Kansas was down by 15 points. I was concerned, but my husband reminded me, “That’s nothing. That can turn on a dime in basketball.” Truer words may never have been spoken.
After erasing that 15-point deficit, Kansas made history, the biggest comeback ever in a title game.
And I’m not going to lie, I cried a little bit. This time, I cried tears of joy and knew my dad was there with me, cheering loudly from the best seats in the house.
All this to say, sports are essential. Extracurricular activities are crucial. Basketball is more than just a game. If you’re not a sports fan, you may be saying, “Really?” And I would answer with an emphatic, “Yes!”
Some people would say you wouldn’t understand if you’ve never played a sport you love. I would go far beyond that. It’s more than being an athlete, a player. It’s also being a cheerleader, or in the pep band, or part of the halftime show, or being a fan. And it’s more than basketball, baseball or football, volleyball, track, wrestling, tennis, or any other traditional sport we may think of. It’s about show choir, knowledge bowl, music, art and drama. It’s about being a part of something larger than ourselves.
I hope and pray our local patrons understand the importance of extracurricular activities. In Mountain View School District 244, enrollment is approximately 1,400, and there are about 1,100 students who participate in extracurricular activities. This is huge. Extracurriculars keep kids in school, and they keep communities unified.
Sports and all extracurricular activities teach hard work, determination, passion and skills. They also teach these future adults how to work with others, critically think, solve problems, and figure out ways to get along. If you don’t believe these skills are essential, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on.
I focused on the Jayhawks winning the NCAA title for 2022, but I didn’t tell you about the years we watched (or, before we had cable TV, listened to) the heartbreaking games that, as we saw in this year’s battle, turned on a dime.
Sports teach how to win — and lose — with grace, and work harder and persevere. Good coaches will mentor our children with a healthy belief in them, not to be outshined by hard work. They will help us raise good citizens who will not all play basketball, but who will all go on to lead companies effectively, run our towns, own our automotive shops, serve in the military, be mothers and fathers, and every faction in between.
It’s more than just a game. Really.
