“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
– Margaret Mead
We’ve used this quote before when referring to programs, such as Kids Klub, Inc. And our community has done it again with Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB).
Thanks to the foresight of CPFB director Ken Lefsaker and food bank friend Peter Kretzmann — among others — the food bank recently opened its new nearly 6,000-square-foot-facility. CPFB serves upwards of 400 people per month, and now it has the capability to serve even more of Idaho County and beyond. The hope is for it to become a distribution hub, making it easier for local volunteers to feed hungry people in their communities.
A variety of volunteers have donated countless hours and their expertise — as well as materials — to allow for a facility that is not only aesthetically pleasant, but also efficient, including a room to help teach cooking skills and a loading dock and warehouse for storage, better parking, drive-through capabilities and privacy for food bank clients. Grantors have given funds to help the process along, that began with a dream and some sketches on paper a year ago.
One of the best parts about the new facility? CPFB is debt free. That’s right. They do not owe any money on what has been built.
Now, it’s up to the tireless volunteers who run the food bank and the community to keep this treasure going and pay its monthly bills — including electricity and other overhead, food purchases, etc. — and be the beacon of light and helping hand so many people need right now.
What was accomplished would be a terrific feat in an average year — but in a worldwide pandemic year? Phenomenal.
We offer a big thanks to everyone who has helped with CPFB efforts, including all those who donate food items, and implore the community to continue to support the effort to help those in need.
— Lorie Palmer for the editorial board
